Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coins were sent flying after a security truck lost its load. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Coins were sent flying after a security truck lost its load. Picture: Nine News Queensland
News

Money sent flying after truck loses load

by Antonia O’Flaherty
6th Feb 2019 1:32 PM

IT COULD have been like winning the lottery for motorists yesterday when about $10,000 worth of coins fell off the back of a truck and were strewn across the road in Brisbane.

Police were called to Stanley Street East and Cavendish Road in Coorparoo after reports boxes of coins fell out of the back of a truck.

 

Passers-by helped retrieve the coins. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Passers-by helped retrieve the coins. Picture: Nine News Queensland

 

 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the driver reported the incident to police and assisted in collecting the coins, which had an estimated value of $10,000.

The spokesperson said the caller was concerned by the hazard, which occurred near a school, in case children would stop to try and pick up coins, however QPS said this was not an issue.

Police and the Department of Main Roads and members of the public helped in the clean-up and police managed the traffic delays caused as a result.

coins editors picks loses money road trucks

Top Stories

    Man trapped after crashing into light pole

    premium_icon Man trapped after crashing into light pole

    News A man in his twenties was trapped in his car after crashing into a light pole on a busy Hervey Bay intersection

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:41 PM
    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Animal causes two-car crash on Nikenbah Rd

    premium_icon Animal causes two-car crash on Nikenbah Rd

    News An animal ran out in front of a vehicle.

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    premium_icon AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    Sport On the weekend, she finally got her chance.