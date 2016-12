BEACH-goers are warned to keep an eye on their valuables after a woman had money stolen from her wallet while she was swimming at Urangan beach.

Hervey Bay police report the money was taken between 10.30 and 11am on Monday.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident, and investigations are continuing.

Residents are urged to secure their belongings.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.