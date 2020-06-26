Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feral horse or Brumbies on Fraser island – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
Feral horse or Brumbies on Fraser island – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Monitoring cameras capture fresh footage of feral horses

Carlie Walker
26th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO fresh sightings of the brumbies on Fraser Island have been captured this year.

But the Department of Environment and Science confirmed there had been an unreported sighting on August 26 last year, when monitoring cameras captured footage of a feral horse on the island.

A spokeswoman from the department said no images of the brumby were available at this time.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service continues to monitor for feral horses on K'gari and will consider options for their removal in line with the park's management plan.

The island has about 35 motion activated cameras on the island, intended to record dingo behaviour and provide information about interaction between dingoes.

The continued presence of the wild horses on the island was first discovered in 2014.

About 200 wild horses lived on Fraser Island in the 1900s after they were introduced in the 1800s.

But in the 1980s the horses were targeted for removal and in 2003, dozens were removed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Until 2014, it was assumed there were no horses left on the island.

In 2016, the department had also received a report of eight feral horses that had been spotted by a tourism officer north of Moon Point.

In 2018 there was an anecdotal report from a member of the public regarding a sighting of the horses, but no indication of an exact date or location.

Monitoring cameras captured footage of one of the few remaining feral horses on the island on February 13 last year.

More Stories

brumbies feral horses fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Queensland police will launch a major crackdown on people under quarantine orders, backpackers and licensed venues to prevent a second wave of the virus.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Backpacker killer: ‘I can’t let this monster out’

        premium_icon Backpacker killer: ‘I can’t let this monster out’

        Crime Ex-partner of Childers backpack murderer vows she’ll fight to keep him behind...