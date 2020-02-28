Monster bull shark pulled from Coast canal system

A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

A MONSTER two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

A photo of the shark, shared on social media by the Twin Waters Residents Association, showed the 2.16m beast, believed to be reeled in by Rob Johnston.

Mr Johnston posted a photo in the comments and said the shark was released back into the lake as it is illegal to kill a bull shark of that size.

Experienced Coast shark expert Tony Isaacson has long spoke of the threat that sharks pose to canal systems, often where children swim unaware.

He has previously told the Sunshine Coast Daily they're found lurking in Kawana Waters, Twin Waters, Parrearra Lake and Currimundi Lake.

National Geographic say bull sharks can grow up to 3.3 metres long and are listed as "aggressive" sharks.