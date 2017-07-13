It's nearly as big as me!

MATTHEW Cicero reckons this is the biggest fish he's ever reeled in.



It took the keen Hervey Bay fisherman about half-an-hour to pull this 180kg cod in when he was fishing at Moon Ledge off Fraser Island on Sunday.



"It's the biggest fish I've ever caught," Matthew said.



"It dragged me around the back of the boat, I was using 200 pound line.



"My partner was so excited, she couldn't believe it."



The mechanic, who owns Matt's Custom Fabrication in Hervey Bay, said he knew it was a big fish the minute he hooked it.



Matthew has fished throughout Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and of all the spots he's experienced, the Fraser Coast is up with the best.



"It's a beautiful part of the world to go fishing."



Matthew released the cod soon after capturing a photo for the brag board.