Monster development - plans for 8700 new homes

THE first signs of the giant Caboolture West expansion have arrived in the form of plans for a new Master Planned Community spanning across two existing suburbs.

PeakUrban Planning & Survey submitted the application on behalf of developer AV Jennings under the name AVJ SPV No. 24.

They propose to subdivide 410ha of land from 649 Old North Rd, Bellmere to lots 14, 98 and 99, Old North Rd, Rocksberg.

Lilian Ang bought the land from Dinlex for $1.25 million from Dinlex in 1991 and has given her consent for development.

AVJ SPV No. 24 has lodged plans for a new 8700-plus-home master planned community in Caboolture West.

The preliminary approval application includes 8700-plus homes, a local centre precinct consisting of commercial and retail services as well as schools, places of worship, telecommunications, healthcare services, emergency services and more.

Caboolture West has been earmarked for development for more than a decade and was included in the State Government's South East Queensland Regional Plan 2017 as a major expansion area.

The report said Caboolture West would have a dwelling capacity of 9000, which is expected to remain until 2041.

Moreton Bay Regional Council identifies the Caboolture West local plan as an Emerging Community zone.

It is located 5km west of Caboolture and Morayfield, bounded by the D'Aguilar Highway to the north, Caboolture River Rd to the south and low hills to the west of Old North Rd.

The 410ha site is located roughly 5km west of Caboolture and Morayfield.

There is no key infrastructure in place currently, such as sewer, water, stormwater, telecommunications and roads. There is no trunk infrastructure either.

The council website reads: "It is not anticipated the local plan area will experience rapid development and change".

"Development will need to be in accordance with the Caboolture West structure plan, and relevant precinct and sub-precinct maps."

The site has been mostly cleared of vegetation, but the proposal does include some clearing of vegetation mapped as essential habitat.

It is not identified as a koala habitat, but the Queensland Government's newly formed Koala Advisory Council is expected to deliver its report, which includes a review of planning framework.

The development will include "bulk" open space as part of an Environmental Management and Conservation Precinct.

Timothy Connolly is the head planner for the development. (AAP Image/Dan Peled).

PeakUrban director of planning Tim Connolly is the contact for this development.

Mr Connolly was questioned by the Crime and Corruption Commission in 2017 as part of Operation Belcarra for his role as a settlor of Moreton Futures Trust.

The trust was used as a donation vehicle to fund Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland's 2012 and 2016 local election campaigns.

Mr Connolly said at the time that he was involved with the trust because of his involvement with Bryan Galvin's unsuccessful 2008 mayoral election campaign.

"I was a convenient person at the time because I was involved in that election campaign," he said.

No charges were laid against Mr Connolly. The broader operation led to a string reforms to the Queensland Local Government Act.