MONSTER OF A SHOW: Bulls, trucks to perform on Saturday

ADRENALINE RUSH: This monster truck, called Outback Thunda, will showcase what it can do at the Bullride and Monster Spectacular in Hervey Bay on Saturday. INSET: xxxxxxxx

ADRENALINE RUSH: This monster truck, called Outback Thunda, will showcase what it can do at the Bullride and Monster Spectacular in Hervey Bay on Saturday. INSET: xxxxxxxx Marc Stapelberg

CLIVE Featherby says driving a monster truck is how he imagines it would feel tumbling inside a washing machine.

The monster truck driver of more than 20 years will star in the Bullride and Monster Spectacular, on at Hervey Bay Seagulls Rugby League Grounds this Saturday.

"It's like getting put into a giant washing machine and getting thrown and tossed around," Mr Featherby said.

"Nowadays, kids want to see you run it hard, and you give them that."

His ride of the choice is the Outback Thunda - it's fast, it's fierce, and it's the only one of its kind in Australia.

"The truck has performed all over the world and this will be its first show back in the country," he said.

"It's worth almost $300,000 and originally, it was build as a Brisbane Broncos mascot.

"It can out-jump a motorbike and jump about 12 cars."

MONSTER TRUCKS: Outback Thunda driver Clive Featherby. Mike Knott

Outback Thunda was recently in China, and being too big for a plane it was transported by a ship.

The journey was four weeks each way.

Saturday's event will also have a bull riding section featuring an all-star cast.

"We've got almost 20 different bull riders across Australia and from New Zealand," he said.

"Looks like there will also be another one from Canada."

And the event will end with a bang - literally - featuring a "massive" fireworks display.

"It will be very intense; there will be $40,000 worth of fireworks," Mr Featherby said.

"It will be the biggest ever fireworks display held in the Wide Bay region."

Bullride and Monster Spectacular stars at 4.30pm at the football club on Bideford St.

The fireworks will be on about 7.15pm.

Purchase tickets online at www.monstertruck promotionsaustralia.com