MONSTER TIDES: Flash flooding as full moon beats Oma to it

Water over Fraser Coast roads from the king tide has led council workers to erect warning signs across town.

STORM water drains are already struggling to cope with the pressure of monster tides on the Fraser Coast.

Water was reported over the road at some streets in Pt Vernon and Urangan on Wednesday morning.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was called out to McKean Rd to place warning signs.

Flash flooding is expected on Thursday as the king tide combines with pre-Cyclone Oma conditions.

One keen fisher wasn't deterred by the conditions.

Hervey Bay's Jasmine Zarafa took to the waters around the Urangan Pier to try and catch a bite as the tides peaked around 4.32m on Wednesday morning.

Angler Jasmine Zarafa makes the most of the king tide by fishing near the Urangan Pier. Tide levels peaked at about 4.32m at 9.17am on Wednesday morning. Blake Antrobus

Ms Zarafa said the beach and most of the rock retaining wall was gone when she cast her line.

"It's been like this for the last couple of days and was even higher than before," Ms Zarafa said.

"I'm just bracing for the storm to come.

"Hopefully it will bring some rain, but not too much."

Tides in Hervey Bay are expected to reach up to 3.64m at 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the tides between Wednesday and Friday would be the highest they had been in a year.

The tidal wall at Urangan, showing the extent of the king tide. Blake Antrobus

Cyclone Oma is expected to make land in the coming days and generate an increasing east to north easterly swell along coastal south east Queensland towns.