Monster tides to hit Hervey Bay in less than an hour

MONSTER tides are expected to peak in less than an hour as higher than usual water levels continue on the Fraser Coast.

In Hervey Bay, the tides are predicted to reach 4.24m at 10am.

It follows water being reported over roads across the Bay as the tides reached 4.32m on Wednesday morning.

The rising water levels have added more uncertainty as Tropical Cyclone Oma continues to bear its way down Queensland's south east coast.

King tides at Happy Valley, Fraser Island on Thursday morning. Contributed

Up to twenty different paths of destruction, including 500mm of rain a day and 130kmh wind gusts, have been forecast.

Local SES groups and the Fraser Coast's Local Disaster Management Group are on standby for any potential situation that may arise over the coming days.