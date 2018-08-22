Monster trucks headline carnage at M'boro Speedway

MONSTER FUN: The Father's Day Monster Truck Spectacular will feature Outback Thunda, who performed at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay last year.

MONSTER FUN: The Father's Day Monster Truck Spectacular will feature Outback Thunda, who performed at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay last year. Valerie Horton

SPEEDWAY: Monster trucks will headline one of the biggest events on the Maryborough Speedway calendar.

The Father's Day Monster Truck Spectacular will be held on Saturday, September 1, with a stacked, five-hour program set to enthral spectators.

The burnout pad will come to life when local drivers show off their skill in a Burnout Blitz, while some of the best freestyle motocross riders will fly through the sky as part of FMX Unleashed, which will see tricks, flips and long jump record attempts.

It will be survival of the fittest in a demolition derby, the firestorm jet van - a van with a jet engine strapped in the back - will spit fire, stunt car drivers will try to conquer the "Steel Wall of Death” and speedway drivers will demonstrate their class.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for students and pensioners, $25 for children aged between three and 12 and $110 for a family pass.

Buy tickets at Topline Trophies, Maryborough, Helloworld Travel at Torquay, or at the gate on the day.