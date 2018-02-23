Months of hard work done, Munson's ready for Ironman

RARING TO GO: Amie Munson will compete at the Ironman New Zealand at Taupo on March 3.

THE plan was never to target an ironman triathlon, but Amie Munson is raring to go with just eight days left until her third 225.8km race.

Munson will fly out of the country on Tuesday ahead of her Ironman New Zealand event at Taupo on March 3.

She has previously competed in Ironman events at Cairns and Hawaii, but she never intended to compete in the long-distance tests of will.

She started with Olympic distance triathlons, then progressed to half-ironmans and events like the Hervey Bay 100 and Hell of the West.

"I always said I'd never do an Ironman, then I entered one,” Munson said.

With four months of training done, Munson said she was ready to go.

"We'd already trained for the Hundy so we'd already done a few months of training,” Munson said.

Training included three to four sessions in the pool, cycling or running per week, with weekends usually reserved for long rides - up to 200km on the bike.

Usually accompanied by Steve Schofield and fellow Ironman competitor Bruce Williamson, the long rides could take Munson from Hervey Bay to Tiaro or Mungar and back on any given weekend.

"It's good to have someone there like Schoey. He has a no frills approach to training - nothing fancy but you do the hard work,” she said.

Munson, who will be supported by dad and local triathlon legend Ron Morgan, said her goal was to do her best.

"I don't really have a target, I don't go into (these events) with that,” she said.

Last time, her best qualified her for a world championship race.