Monument should celebrate survival against all the odds

A MONUMENT recognising the Butchulla lives lost after settlement across the region is certainly something Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour would be open to, he said.

He said the Old Maryborough Site would be one place that might be appropriate for a monument.

Cr Seymour said that the sad part about how history was remembered was the skewed view of whose lives where considered to be important.

"A lot of deaths weren't recorded in any way."

He said ideally the monument would commemorate the lives lost and celebrate the survival of the Butchulla people and culture against "enormous odds".

"Connection to country is incredibly important for the Butchulla people."

Cr Seymour said the first contact between the British and Butchulla people was recorded in 1801 with the peaceful meeting that was recorded by Matthew Flinders on Fraser Island.

But that amicable beginning was not a sign of things to come.

"It was the very first contact between European and Butchulla people and from then on it went downhill," Cr Seymour said.

"There's a lot more to the pioneering story than what gets written up in the history books. "

Cr Seymour said if there was a monument, it would be very much up to the Butchulla people as to what it should look like.

"The story for me is about the survival of a vibrant living culture despite enormous odds and retained connection to country."