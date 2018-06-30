MOO-VE OVER: Maternity photo shoot gatecrashed by cows

Maryborough's Denika Lye and Glenn Wyatt got photo-bombed by cows at their maternity photoshoot.

Maryborough's Denika Lye and Glenn Wyatt got photo-bombed by cows at their maternity photoshoot. Inmotion Photography by Karlie

DENIKA Lye did not expect her maternity photo shoot to be gatecrashed by cows, but the soon-to-be mum milked the opportunity for all it was worth.

As she held a bundle of wheat as a prop in the middle of a field on a Maryborough farm, the temptation proved too much for two curious cows, who ventured closer to have a nibble and get in on the action.

Currently 35 weeks pregnant with her first child, a little girl, the unexpected visit led to lots of laughter on the day for Denika and her partner Glenn Wyatt.

"They totally photo-bombed us," Denika laughed.

Those blasted bovines butted into the maternity photo shoot. In-motion Photograhy by Karlie

The couple loved visiting the property, which is owned by a close friend, for their photo shoot, with Denika saying the day was absolutely perfect.

"We like the laid-back atmosphere of the country style," she said, adding that the couple are also planning to wed in a country setting.

Denika and Glen said they will return to the paddock for a follow up photo shoot once their baby is born.

Their baby girl will replace the bundle of wheat in Denika's arms during the next photo shoot - but the cows might not be so welcome once the newborn arrives.

"I really hope the cows don't come up to us," she said.

"I don't think Glenn will let them come too close."