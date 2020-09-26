‘Moobs’: The unexpected lockdown problem

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Australian men to develop man boobs, with plastic surgeons noticing a surge in liposuction bookings ahead of the warmer months.

Perth's Dr Vivek Eranki said appointments were up by 25 per cent compared with the same time last year.

The Just.Cos surgeon said "significant changes" during lockdown such as alcohol consumption, diet and closed gyms had prompted men to develop "moobs".

"Men are feeling uncomfortable, especially heading into summer. They feel uncomfortable about that excess fat they've put on during lockdown," Dr Eranki said.

"Not being able to go to the gym has more men wanting their chest area addressed, and with more states and cities starting to open up, and the warmer weather coming, they want their beach bodies back which ideally is flat and firm."

Before and after pictures show one of Dr Eranki’s clients who had surgery to remove ‘moobs’.

Dr Eranki also said alcohol, marijuana and soy lattes were contributing to the development of "moobs" through an imbalance of hormones.

"It comes down to estrogen and testosterone levels. Anecdotally I'm hearing more and more that marijuana is being used by people, and marijuana stops the production of testosterone.

"Alcohol impacts this as well, and soy milk is full of estrogen. Soy contains phytoestrogens or plant-based estrogens. These are mainly two isoflavones, genistein and daidzein, that act like estrogen, the female sex hormone within the body."

Dr Eranki said men who had their "moobs" operated on could go home on the same day as the surgery, and it took six weeks to completely heal.

Sydney-based cosmetic surgeon Darryl Hodgkinson had also noticed similar trends but said "Zoom gloom" was the major motivator behind Aussies seeking rhinoplasty surgery.

"Every day we hear of Zoom gloom where more people are on calls spending time looking at themselves, and they realise they don't look like what they seem," Dr Hodgkinson said.

"You can't move the light around that much to change how you look, and you certainly can't fiddle with the image of yourself like you can on other social media."

Surgeon Darryl Hodgkinson says there’s been an increase in rhinoplasty during the pandemic.

But Dr Hodgkinson said men were looking to get work done all over their bodies, not just their chest.

"When a man comes in for plastic surgery they want it in three areas, their tummy, their love handles and chest - they want the whole shape," he said.

"A lot of gyms have had to shut due to COVID-19 and so home gyms have been set up, but they're not the same. Otherwise people are drinking, eating more - there is a whole multitude of influencing factors."

