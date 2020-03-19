Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A participant of the Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive to coronavirus.
A participant of the Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive to coronavirus. john mccutcheon
News

Mooloolooba Tri competitor tests positive to coronavirus

Steele Taylor
19th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARTICIPANT from the Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive for COVID-19, following the event.

A medical official at Sunshine Coast Public Health notified race officials the competitor had the virus.

The event was held on Sunday, a day before the Federal Government's restrictions started, for gatherings of no more than 500 people.

"The official informed us that the athlete had no symptoms at the event, and that there was a very low risk of transmission at the event," an IRONMAN Events Oceania letter to athletes said.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
mooloolaba triathlon coronavirus
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Managing COVID on Fraser Coast is ‘like 40 cyclones at once’

        premium_icon Managing COVID on Fraser Coast is ‘like 40 cyclones at once’

        News A disaster management expert has said dealing with this pandemic was comparable to tackling 40 cyclones, 20 bushfires and six floods hitting the region at once

        Council gets jump on COVID 19 Council gets jump start on COVID

        premium_icon Council gets jump on COVID 19 Council gets jump start on...

        News Despite no recorded coronavirus cases in the region, the Fraser Coast Regional...

        How Coast pubs and cafes are faring in COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon How Coast pubs and cafes are faring in COVID-19 crisis

        News Fraser Coast hospitality workers have taken to wearing gloves and doubling down on...