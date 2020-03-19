Mooloolooba Tri competitor tests positive to coronavirus

A participant of the Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive to coronavirus.

A PARTICIPANT from the Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive for COVID-19, following the event.

A medical official at Sunshine Coast Public Health notified race officials the competitor had the virus.

The event was held on Sunday, a day before the Federal Government's restrictions started, for gatherings of no more than 500 people.

"The official informed us that the athlete had no symptoms at the event, and that there was a very low risk of transmission at the event," an IRONMAN Events Oceania letter to athletes said.