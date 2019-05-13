Menu
HISTORIC: Race one in Bundy was won by No. 8 Glamorous Pins, trained by Laurence Thomas.
Mooney and Bundy trainers shine on historic day

Shane Jones
13th May 2019 6:07 PM
GREYHOUND: Fraser Coast trainer Laurence Thomas's name will forever be etched in history of the Bundaberg Greyhound Club.

Thomas trains Glamorous Pins, which took out the opening race at Thabeban Park as the club officially converted to TAB facilities and Sky Racing.

Glamorous Pins won by more than two lengths over Nimble Nanook and Ducks Girl and will go down as the bitch that won the first race in the new era of racing.

The good fortune for the Fraser Coast continued in the next race with Maryborough trainer Kevin Bryant taking out race two with No Easy Beat.

The greyhound lived up to its name, beating the field in dominant fashion.

"It was a good beginning, I wasn't expecting it,” Bryant said.

"He hasn't been out of the box too many times as it's his first race.”

Bryant said the move to TAB had made it more convenient for him to come to Bundy to race.

The Bundy trainers had to wait until race three to gain success with Kylie Raines guiding Fabregas Star to a win by more than three lengths.

Raines looks after the dog in Bundaberg. He is trained by Brett Hazelgrove when in Brisbane.

"He's had four starts for two seconds and two fourths,” Raines said.

"He's come to Bundy on a grass track where he's never been to before so he's done well.”

In other results, Kerry Perrett won race four with Avamay and race seven with Under Advice. The Trevor Wilson-trained Rally Dryva took out race five.

Bundy trainers took out the rest with Gin Gin's Ron Brook winning race six with Canny Dancer, David Plummer winning race eight with Foxy Fireball, Marie Richards taking race nine with Unavalable and Paul Burgess claiming the final race with Dottie's Image.

The next meet at Thabeban Park is Monday.

