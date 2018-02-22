Mooney named in ODI and T20 squad for India

Kirby Short and Beth Mooney go into bat for the Brisbane Heat in their WBBL clash with the Melbourne Stars at Harrup Park, Mackay on Saturday, January 13, 2018

HERVEY Bay product Beth Mooney has been named in Australia's one Day International and Twenty20 squads for the upcoming tour of India.

The former Cavaliers Cricket Club junior and recently-crowned Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year was named in both 14-player squads.

Meg Lanning returns to captain both sides, with Rachael Haynes named as vice captain.

Mooney was named Australia's best female domestic player based on her stand-out 2017.

She belted 482 runs during the 2016/17 Women's Big Bash League and was named the WBBL's most valuable player. She was also named Brisbane Heat's MVP for the second consecutive season.

The 25-year-old continued her incredible form in other formats.

She smashed the highest women's Twenty20 International score (117 not out) in Australia as the Southern Stars retained the Women's Ashes in October.

Mooney was named the International Cricket Council's T20I and Emerging Player of the Year.

Australia will face World Cup finalists India in three ODIs, then both India and England in a T20I tri-series.