Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mooney smashes 60 but Sixers bowlers roll to win

GOOD INNINGS: Beth Mooney bats during the Women's Big Bash League loss to Sydney Sixers.
GOOD INNINGS: Beth Mooney bats during the Women's Big Bash League loss to Sydney Sixers. CRAIG GOLDING
Matthew McInerney
by

A SENSATIONAL 60-run innings was not enough for Beth Mooney and her Brisbane Heat teammates to overcome Sydney Sixers.

The Sixers, powered by Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy's 43-ball 70 and South African Dane van Niekirk's quickfire 44, made 5-160 from their 20 overs.

Brisbane required eight runs per over from the start.

Mooney and captain Kirby Short (35 from 36 balls) cruised to 0-94 by the end of the 12th over, but the next ball changed the game.

Short was dismissed off Kim Garth's bowling, and Mooney followed just six deliveries later.

West Indian Deandre Dottin clubbed 18 runs from 14 balls, but the Sixers rolled through the rest of the lineup. The Heat lost 10-57 in just eight overs as the Sixers won by nine runs.

The loss leaves the Heat in fourth on the Women's Big Bash League table, just one win ahead of fifth-placed Melbourne Renegades.

The Heat will need to win at least two of their three remaining games, and hope results go their way, to qualify for the finals.

Topics:  beth mooney fcsport wbbl women's big bash league

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Police searching for car thieves on Fraser Coast

BREAKING: Police searching for car thieves on Fraser Coast

The incident happened in Granville on Thursday afternoon.

McCarthy battles through scorcher, fourth overall

Italian rider Elia Viviani wins stage three of the Tour Down Under from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, South Australia. Maryborough's Jay McCarthy, pictured off Viviani's shoulder in the background, finish the stage tenth overall.

"It was a good day overall but very hot!"

Strategy game to draw in new members

Players drawing hands for a fresh game of Mahjong.

Tutor to teach classic strategy game

BARGAIN: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

Kent St, Maryborough.

There are even a few homes under $100,000.

Local Partners