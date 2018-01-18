Mooney smashes 60 but Sixers bowlers roll to win

GOOD INNINGS: Beth Mooney bats during the Women's Big Bash League loss to Sydney Sixers.

A SENSATIONAL 60-run innings was not enough for Beth Mooney and her Brisbane Heat teammates to overcome Sydney Sixers.

The Sixers, powered by Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy's 43-ball 70 and South African Dane van Niekirk's quickfire 44, made 5-160 from their 20 overs.

Brisbane required eight runs per over from the start.

Mooney and captain Kirby Short (35 from 36 balls) cruised to 0-94 by the end of the 12th over, but the next ball changed the game.

Short was dismissed off Kim Garth's bowling, and Mooney followed just six deliveries later.

West Indian Deandre Dottin clubbed 18 runs from 14 balls, but the Sixers rolled through the rest of the lineup. The Heat lost 10-57 in just eight overs as the Sixers won by nine runs.

The loss leaves the Heat in fourth on the Women's Big Bash League table, just one win ahead of fifth-placed Melbourne Renegades.

The Heat will need to win at least two of their three remaining games, and hope results go their way, to qualify for the finals.