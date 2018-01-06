Mooney's back to her best form after a slow start

ON TOP: Beth Mooney is back to her best.

TWO season-defining innings in two important wins has reigning Brisbane Heat MVP Beth Mooney back to the top of the Women's Big Bash League's statistical leaderboards.

Mooney struggled for runs in the opening games.

In her first four innings, Mooney accumulated just 83 runs (20.75 per innings) as the Heat stumbled to a 1-3 record.

Her fortunes had to change, and fast.

This was the same Mooney who, less than a month before the start of the WBBL season, had thumped England to all parts of Canberra's Manuka Oval for an unbeaten 117, an innings which showed exactly why she was the first woman to sign a multi-year contract for the Heat.

The Cavaliers junior and Xavier Catholic College alumni struggled to get going, but then it started.

Two unbeaten innings, two player of the match awards, and, most importantly to Mooney and her Heat teammates, two vital successful run chases.

Mooney's unbeaten scores of 86 and 81, featuring a combined 20 boundaries and one six, put the 23-year-old back among the best.

Her WBBL03 average of 62.50 is second only to Perth Scorchers opening batter Elyse Villani. whose 324 runs runs from six games came from four half-centuries.

Mooney's strike rate of 149.7 is second only to Sydney Sixers phenomenon Ashleigh Gardner (155.81), she has the fifth-most boundaries with 31 (Villani's on top with 49), and she is now the fifth-highest run-scorer this season.

Twenty20 International Player of the Year and Sydney Sixer Ellyse Perry leads the pack with 370 runs.

Mooney has impressed behind the stumps, with an equal WBBL-leading six dismissals.

The Heat will face Hobart Hurricanes in two more must-win games on Sunday and Monday, and should win both - and stay in touch with the top four - if Mooney can continue her dominant form.