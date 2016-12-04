34°
Mooney's nightmare as New South Wales wins WNCL

4th Dec 2016 1:52 PM
Beth Mooney.
Beth Mooney. Paul Kane

IT WAS supposed to be an opportunity to lead Queensland to a title in its first grand final in more than a decade.

Instead, Saturday's Women's National Cricket League final was Beth Mooney's nightmare.

The Hervey Bay junior was dismissed with the very first ball of the match when she found Nicola Carey in the slips.

Queensland struggled to build a competitive total. They lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs to be all out for 119.

NSW lost just one wicket as they successfully chased the total in 24 overs.

Topics:  beth mooney cricket queensland cricket wncl

