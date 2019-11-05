Moos, brews on tap at Aussie first farm-style brewery

Brewers Torren Read and Brandt Bamford at Australia's first self sustainable brewery Terella Brewing at North Arm. Photo: Lachie Millard

AN AUSTRALIAN-first sustainable farm-style brewery will open its doors on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

Terella Brewing will open on Saturday at North Arm, creating a new brewery concept with a uniquely sustainable business model.

Terella, which means "little Earth" in Latin, produces its own raw materials to brew beer in a sustainable cycle.

The brewery is integrated with a vertical farm system, which grows green produce in

indoor growing booths under UV lights.

This grow booth system creates its own freshwater as a by-product of its process, which Terella Brewing will be using as a water supply to produce their beer.

Brewers Torren Read and Brandt Bamford in one of the vertical farm rooms at Terella Brewing. Photo: Lachie Millard

When brewing the beer, the fermentation process creates Co2, which will then be captured and reinjected back into the vertical farm to help grow the green produce.

It's a fully enclosed sustainable cycle.

This system is unique in itself, but there's plans to be even more self-sufficient. Terella Brewing will operate almost entirely on solar and battery power once new systems are installed, and they are exploring innovative methods of producing their own hops and grains.

Co-founder Torren Read, said it was committed to a sustainable business model, fitting with its rural setting.

"Our location is very unique for a brewery, set amongst cattle and produce farms on the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"We've worked with Sunshine Coast Council and our local partners to build a totally innovative system for brewing, unlike any other that we're aware of in Australia.

"We want to produce great beer, using methods that are self-sufficient, and put our region on the map for sustainable brewing."

BREWERY WITH A DIFFERENCE: Head brewer Brandt Bamford of Terella Brewing in North Arm. Picture: John McCutcheon

When the brewery opens its taproom doors to the public this weekend, visitors can expect to find more than just beer on taps and in the fridge.

The taproom will be selling the green produce from the vertical farm, organic beef produced from a head of cattle located on the property that are fed the spent grain from the brewing techniques, as well as bread from local baker Ten Acres, which also makes use of the spent grain.

By end of the year, the brewery will open an interactive animal farm, so that children can get a real farm experience while parents enjoy a tasting in the taproom.

Terella will open to the public on Saturday with fifteen beer taps that will be constantly changing, ranging from crisp lager to a unique blackberry wheat beer and its signature mango XPA.

From using water from an on-site vertical farm to feeding left over grains to cattle on the property it’s all about creating a top environmentally-friendly brew. Photo: Lachie Millard

Head brewer and co-founder Brandt Bamford said he was living his dream of brewing beers on a large scale after starting out as a home brewer.

"I started brewing at home in my garage and studied as much as I could in my spare time," he said.

"It's a dream to have the opportunity to build our own brewery from scratch, with the help of family and friends, and take on the role of Head Brewer at Terella.

"We have the freedom to brew beer that we love, and we know beer drinkers will love it too. I've been hands-on in building this brewery from the ground up, and feel really proud to be opening the doors and pouring beers to our local community."

Terella beers will be available at the brewery taproom and at MOTO in Noosa Junction.