More than 30 hay bales stolen from Fraser Coast property

THE dry weather has turned stock feed into a commodity worth stealing, it seems, after more than 30 bales of hay were pinched from an Urraween property.

Fifth-generation farmer Wayne Rassmussen said the bales, set to feed desperate cows on the Fraser Coast, were being stored near his mother's farmhouse on the property on Maggs Hill Rd.

Mr Rassmussen said he believed the bales were stolen last week, while the house was empty.

LOW ACT: Bay farmer Wayne Rassmussen holds some of the remaining hay, after more than 30 bales were stolen from his family property. Eliza Wheeler

"Mum lives in the original farmhouse and I live in a house up the hill, and she came up for dinner at ours on the Friday night, then on Saturday morning she noticed half the bales were missing from the shed area," Mr Rassmussen explained.

"She asked me if I had organised to have them moved and I said no, but they had already been ordered."

Mr Rassmussen said he had set aside about 70 hay bales to sell to a cattle producer on the cheap, who at the moment had no pasture of his own.

"This bloke has to buy hay right now, because there's no grass," he said.

"He'd ordered hay from us before and said his cattle loved it, it's good quality hay and I only sell it for $5 so it's a good deal."

The farmer said his customer had not picked the bales up himself, and he trusted his word.

"It's really disappointing that someone has done such a low act," he said.

LOW ACT: Mr Rassmussen said if the thief was that desperate to feed their stock, he would have donated the hay if he was asked. Eliza Wheeler

"I've donated hay in the past, and if someone had come knocking at my door and asked for some hay, I would have given it to them, but instead they've done this."

Each bale of hay would give one cow two good feeds, but now the producer will have to find food for his livestock somewhere else.

Mr Rassmussen said he understood how dry it was at the moment, but that was no excuse for someone to steal from his home.

"We have to lock everything up now," he said.

"It's a real shame, honestly."

WHAT do you think of this 'low act'? Is there ever an excuse to steal? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.