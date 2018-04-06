More than 50 abandoned vehicles to go under the hammer

More than 50 vehicles will go under the hammer at a council auction on Saturday.

MORE than 50 vehicles will go under the hammer near Maryborough Airport on Saturday.

From bunt out wrecks to vehicles in relatively good knick, there's plenty to have a look at.

A 50cc scooter and a catamaran will also be auctioned off.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is auctioning off abandoned cars and vehicles, with bidding to start from 10am.

The auction will be held at the vehicle compound on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough at the airport turnoff.

A viewing of the vehicles will be held between 2pm and 5pm on Friday and at 8am on Saturday.