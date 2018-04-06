Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 50 vehicles will go under the hammer at a council auction on Saturday.
More than 50 vehicles will go under the hammer at a council auction on Saturday. Contributed
News

More than 50 abandoned vehicles to go under the hammer

Carlie Walker
by
6th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

MORE than 50 vehicles will go under the hammer near Maryborough Airport on Saturday.

From bunt out wrecks to vehicles in relatively good knick, there's plenty to have a look at.

A 50cc scooter and a catamaran will also be auctioned off.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is auctioning off abandoned cars and vehicles, with bidding to start from 10am.

The auction will be held at the vehicle compound on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough at the airport turnoff.

A viewing of the vehicles will be held between 2pm and 5pm on Friday and at 8am on Saturday.

Related Items

Show More
auction fccouncil maeryborough maryborough airport
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Maroons to visit Fraser Coast

Queensland Maroons to visit Fraser Coast

Sport The Queensland Rugby League has today confirmed the Maroons team will spend a day in Hervey Bay

LOCAL WINS GOLD: Cyclist takes first at Commonwealth Games

LOCAL WINS GOLD: Cyclist takes first at Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Fraser Coast's now has one gold medal at the Gold Coast Games.

The $4bn plan to ditch rent bonds: Is it worth the risk?

The $4bn plan to ditch rent bonds: Is it worth the risk?

News Radical plan that could see the end of rental bonds

$99 phones will offer family filter

$99 phones will offer family filter

Technology More and more schools demanding filter software on phones

Local Partners