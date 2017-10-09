More than $9000 raised for family after crash tragedy

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

MORE than $9000 has been raised to help the family of a man who was tragically killed last week.



Bradley Davis, son of Hard Yakka bootcamp founder, Bob Davis, lost his life in a crash while returning to Hervey Bay from Rockhampton.



The campaign was started on gofundme.com.



So far $9095 has been raised.



A goal of $15,000 has been set and the campaign has been shared on Facebook more than 800 times.



Bradley's funeral will be held in Hervey Bay on Wednesday from 10am, with the service to take place at J Kirk and Sons on Urraween Rd.

