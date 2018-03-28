More at church looking for hope, peace and purpose

"While careers, travel, relationships, finances and education are important, they're not satisfying the soul and people are looking for a spiritual connection.”

WHILE some think of Easter as a simply a four-day holiday, a local pastor is seeing a growing number of people finding themselves back in church aisles.

With the social, financial and political changes happening in today's society, Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church said there was a renewed interest in the meaning of Easter and finding a sense of purpose.

"We're seeing more and more people coming to church who have never been before or haven't been since they were a kid," Pastor Ross said.

Ps Ross explained it wasn't about religion but a new whole-of-life approach.

"I love seeing the change in people, seeing joy, freedom and peace at church," he said.

"People are looking for hope, peace and some purpose in their lives."

While the real meaning and story behind Easter will be an important part of this weekend's church services, Pastor Ross believes a church is a place to escape the negativity in modern day life.

"In saying this more people are not seeing it just as a religious event but to also evaluate the meaning of life."

Pastor Ross is encouraging locals to come along to a service this Easter with an open heart and mind.

Bayside Christian Church is located at 18 Neils St, Pialba.

EASTER SERVICES

Good Friday - 9.30am, followed by a morning tea.

Easter Sunday - 9.30am and 5.30pm, followed by an Easter egg hunt for the kids.