More Aussie evacuees arrive as tot ‘left in China’

A plane carrying 35 Australian evacuees from China's coronavirus epicentre has landed on Christmas Island.

Several young children were among the evacuees who landed about 5am local time (9am AEDT).

The evacuees did not enter the airport terminal. They were loaded on to buses to be taken directly to the Christmas Island Detention Centre where 241 evacuees who arrived on Monday are being held in quarantine.

The evacuees were all wearing face masks as they walked the short distance from the plane to three waiting mini-buses.

Teams from AUSMAT and the Australian Defence Force arrive at Christmas Island to meet the plane transporting Australian evacuees from Wuhan in China. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Crews including AUSMAT medical specialists greeted them on the tarmac before they were driven out to the detention centre.

They will be there for at least the next two weeks as they are screened for the deadly coronavirus.

The evacuees had been flown from Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - to Auckland on Wednesday before board a flight via Brisbane to Christmas Island.

This could be the last plane load of evacuees to be brought to Christmas Island with the Federal Government already looking at options on the mainland, amid fear thousands of Australians who have been in coronavirus-affected areas may need to be placed in quarantine.

Teams from AUSMAT and the Australian Defence Force arrive at Christmas Island to meet the plane transporting Australian evacuees from Wuhan in China. Picture: Nathan Edwards

AUSSIES' CRUISE CRISIS AS TOT LEFT IN CHINA

An Australian couple onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have told of their ordeal after 10 passengers were taken off after being infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc, from Cairns in Queensland, said the Diamond Princess ship carrying 3700 people including 233 Australians, was quiet after the alarming news broke.

A Melbourne couple has also accused Australian authorities of refusing to evacuate their two-year-old daughter from the virus' epicentre of Wuhan, China.

It comes as more than 1800 passengers aboard another cruise ship, the World Dream, are also being tested for the virus after three people tested positive.

Palm Cove retirees Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japan said things were “a little big daunting”. Picture: Supplied

"We are just kind of sitting tight really," Ms Fidrmuc told the Today show.

"It's a little bit daunting. But look, we can't do anything ... We are good strong healthy people and we've got good immune systems and fingers crossed that ... we can fight it off."

The couple along with everyone else onboard the Diamond Princess anchored off Yokohama port near Tokyo face two weeks of quarantine and isolation. All of the passengers have been confined to their cabins.

Japan health officials have confirmed 10 passengers, including two Australians, have so far tested positive for the virus.

The infected patients were transferred by Japan's coast guard to hospitals on the mainland while the remainder of the passengers and crew were placed in quarantine.

It's believed the virus was brought onboard by an infected 80-year-old Hong Kong man, who joined part of the 14-day cruise, and tested positive for the virus after disembarking on January 25.

The World Dream cruise ship sits moored at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong with more than 1800 passengers aboard. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Melbourne engineer Yuchen Cao told the ABC that Australian authorities are refusing to evacuate her young daughter from Wuhan.

Her toddler Chloe was due to return home on January 4 after visiting her paternal grandparents. But Chinese authorities had her passport for visa purposes, and she could not return with her parents.

Ms Cao said they planned to bring Chloe home after they returned to China for Chinese New Year Celebrations. But two days before their January 26 flight, Wuhan was put into lockdown, suspending everything from buses and subways, to air travel.

Australia then imposed a travel ban denying people entry who departed from or passed through China. But evacuations were organised for Australians stuck in Wuhan.

Despite Chloe's Australia citizenship entitling her to evacuation, Ms Cao said authorities have refused to bring her home because she is an unaccompanied minor. They will not allow her to travel home with her grandparents because they are not Australian citizens.

"Our request for help just fell on deaf ears," Ms Cao told the ABC.

"The Chinese authorities said they will allow my daughter to be evacuated with my parents if the Australian Government permitted.

"But we felt helpless when Australian authorities simply shifted their responsibility to other departments.

"We don't know if there is any internal communication between different departments."

ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP BEING TESTED

On the World Dream ship there are coronavirus fears for 30 crew members who had symptoms including fever. It is not yet clear whether any Australians are on board.

In Hong Kong, authorities said it was not clear how long those aboard the World Dream would be confined to the ship, operated by Dream Cruises.

Three mainland Chinese who had been on board from January 19 to January 24 were found to have had the virus, Hong Kong's health department said, adding that most of those remaining on board were from Hong Kong.

"For the time being, we cannot conclude the likely time of finishing the quarantine measures," said Leung Yiu-hong, an official at the city's department of health.

Dream Cruises, which is operated by Genting Hong Kong, said the three "confirmed" cases of the virus had disembarked in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on January 24.

Vincent Lee, breaking news editor for Reuters, tweeted this morning: "Hong Kong Health Dept says 30 crew members on cruise ship of 1,800 passengers said they had symptoms including fever."

NEW AUSSIE CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED

A 37-year-old man has become the fourth person to be confirmed with coronavirus in Queensland, taking the Australian total number of cases to 14.

The man from China's Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus - was travelling in a tour group with a 44-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy who have been diagnosed with the virus in Queensland. Queensland Health said all four people are in a stable condition in Gold Coast University Hospital.

Five other people who were a part of their tour group also remain in isolation in the same hospital.

The death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 492, mostly in mainland China, with 24,000 infected worldwide.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he takes photos during a snowfall outside the closed Forbidden City in Beijing. Picture: Getty Images

It comes as coronavirus testing will be expanded in Queensland with private pathologists now authorised to collect samples from anyone who may have been exposed.

Pathologists across the state will send samples to be tested by Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane, Health Minister Steven Miles told parliament on Wednesday.

Testing is only effective once a patient has symptoms.

As of Wednesday morning, over 24,000 people across the globe had the virus, and 490 people had died.

Queensland's premier says the virus is taking an economic toll, and she's sparked a funding skirmish with Canberra.

"Our tourism industry is already suffering enormous losses because of cancelled bookings," Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament.

"The fishing industry, higher education, farming are all naturally concerned."

Medical workers on board the Diamond Princess, where people have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Twitter/@Mizikis

Ms Palaszczuk wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking disaster relief funding - used in the aftermath of fires, cyclones and floods - but the request was denied.

Disaster funding does not cover infectious disease outbreaks. However, Ms Palaszczuk has told representatives of the state's agriculture, tourism, transport, aquaculture and resources industries she believes the virus's impact should be treated on par with natural disasters. "So, we're in this together. All of you here, me, the government," she said.

Meanwhile, isolated mining camps and hotels are being considered as potential quarantine facilities by the Morrison Government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has also written to state treasurers warning that the short-term economic shock from coronavirus may be worse than during the SARS outbreak in 2003.

INSIDE AUSSIES' CORONAVIRUS CRUISE NIGHTMARE

Life has turned into a nightmare for 10 people including two Aussies aboard a cruise liner docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama who have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are about 3700 passengers - including more than 200 Australians - and crew aboard the Diamond Princess, and fears the infection figure could rise as screening of thousands of passengers and crew continued.

The 10 confirmed cases, who are being taken ashore and transported to local Japanese hospitals, were among 31 results from 273 people tested so far.

Health officials were testing people who had shown symptoms such as fevers or those who had been in close contact with such people, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Photographs and video posted on Twitter showed masked health workers clad in blue plastic gowns walking down empty corridors on the Diamond Princess as well as views of deserted lounges and a barren deck.

Carnival's Princess Cruises Japan said on Tuesday that cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe this week would be cancelled because of delays related to the coronavirus checks.

British passenger David Abel was among the passengers quarantined on board the cruise ship.

In a message to Storyful, Mr Abel said blood samples were being analysed.

"Results will be known around 1am local time and an announcement will be made at 8am," Mr Abel told Storyful.

"The cruise that should have commenced yesterday has been cancelled and we are anchored in the bay, not able to get ashore. Quarantine could be anything from 24 hours to 14 days."

Quarantine Officials on deck five level Picture: Supplied/ David Abel

What David Abel described as "usually a busy thoroughfare". Picture: Supplied/ David Abel

Pictures taken by Mr Abel also showed the just a few people scattered throughout the cruise ship's spacious interior.

Unstaffed reception desks could be seen in what Mr Abel described as "usually a busy thoroughfare", while quarantine officials could be seen wearing face masks on deck five.

There were just a "few people at the bar", according to Mr Abel. Picture: Supplied/ David Abel

The bar was pictured almost empty, and it was a similar sight in the gaming room where just one person could be seen passing through.

The atrium of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Picture: Supplied/ David Abel

The empty thoroughfare leading to the atrium. Picture: Supplied/ David Abel

In a video, Mr Abel said the atmosphere on board was "a little bit strange".

"It's quieter atmosphere. There are not many people in the public areas," he said.

"A lot of the passengers are staying in their cabins out of choice.

"At meal times we do use the dining room. The captain and the staff are very particular about regular announcements on personal hygiene, like washing our hands in hot soapy water."

He said passengers were required to agree to wear a face mask in all public places.

"But where do you get a face mask when you're stuck on a ship? We were in quarantine … so I went down to the ship's medical centre and they kindly gave us a number of masks," he said.

"But I was told they would do us no good whatsoever. They will prevent something from flying into your mouth, but in regard catching something, they're not going to be adequate.

"So the majority of people are not wearing masks, and that includes the ship's staff and the medical team."

PM HITS BACK AT CHINA AS NZ DEFENDS EVACUATION FLIGHT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit back at China's embassy, saying he "respectfully disagrees" after complaints about an inbound travel ban and the idea Chinese travellers should be compensated.

"There's a global virus and we are seeking to contain the virus," Mr Morrison said.

"Unfortunately there will be instances where there will be inconveniences for those who would have been in transit and travelling.

"That's regrettable but you have to put Australia's national interests first."

Scott Morrison has said he “respectfully disagrees” after complaints about an inbound travel ban and the idea Chinese travellers should be compensated. Picture: Getty Images

China's deputy ambassador to Australia has criticised an apparent lack of consultation or advanced notice on the travel ban.

Deputy Head of Mission Wang Xining suggested Chinese travellers who could not get into the country should be compensated.

Australian officials tried to contact the Chinese government half an hour before the prime minister announced the travel ban on Saturday, but the call was not answered.

Chinese authorities returned the call five minutes after the press conference had started, and were told about the travel ban.

"Every best effort was made by the Australian government to contact in good faith," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister also pointed out nobody could rule out more restrictions within China in cities other than Wuhan.

He encouraged Australians in China to consider their options for flights out of the country.

A Chinese medical worker after collecting a sample for nucleic acid tests from a suspected virus patient at a hotel being used to place people in medical isolation in Wuhan. Picture: AP

About 70 more Australians are expected to arrive on Christmas Island early Thursday amid complaints about conditions at the centre where evacuees are being held. Picture: AAP

Meanwhile, a second wave of Australians evacuated from Wuhan and bound for Auckland on an Air New Zealand flight - arriving at 4.24pm AEDT today - will cross mainland Australia twice to satisfy the government's quarantine demands.

The group of 35 Australian residents and citizens will be subjected to a mammoth travel schedule after accepting a New Zealand government offer to be flown out of the coronavirus outbreak epicentre.

After a 9800 kilometre journey from Wuhan to Auckland on flight NZ1942, the Australian evacuees will board another plane to Christmas Island - 7500 kilometres away.

The 17,300 kilometre saga contrasts with those on the Australian government chartered Qantas flight on Monday, which travelled just 4600 kilometres.

The Air New Zealand Evacuation flight from #Wuhan is airborne! Nice work #AirNZ and #StJohn getting our fellow kiwis home! Go Flight NZ1942 you good thing! pic.twitter.com/q05ZxWgiqw — Ed Cook (@ecookgis) February 4, 2020

New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters said the Australian officials did not ask to use Auckland base for quarantining.

"We didn't make the offer because the Australians had already said what they wanted us to do," he said.

"We're a small country doing the best we can with lesser resources than big countries have.

"The plane is on its way home with 193 people on it, Australians have also been joined by people from (East) Timor, Tonga, Samoa and elsewhere."

Peters said New Zealand was happy to help its neighbour out given their extra capacity - but didn't want to divert their Auckland-bound flight.

"The Australians were, because of their original numbers, looking to see whether we could help them out," he said.

"We said 'that's not a problem but we don't want to go through Christmas Island you'll have to, when they arrive here, take them off to Australia and look after them yourself.'

"In every other respect it's been a total picture of co-operation."

There was confusion as to the total number of Australians on board. On Wednesday morning, Scott Morrison said there were "around 35" Australians on board.

At the same time, the office of New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters advised there were 23 Australian citizens among 193 to board in Wuhan. It was then clarified that 12 passengers were Australian permanent residents with Chinese passports, totalling 35 Australians.

CHRISTMAS ISLAND ISSUES AS MORE EVACUEES COMING

While early reports suggested family groups would be separated within the facility, News Corp understands evacuees have been free to mingle within the centre.

An coronavirus evacuee stands in front of the Welcome to Christmas Island sign.

Some evacuees have complained about the standard and cleanliness of the facilities where they will spend 14 days before being allowed to return to the mainland.

One woman complained after seeing a cockroach while concerns have also been raised about the standard of bedding and shared bathroom facilities.

Just been sent this photo by #Wuhan evacuee Gloria Zeng of 2 of her 3 children inside quarantine on Christmas Island. She gave permission to post it. Says: ‘My 7yro knows roughly what’s happening. I doubt my younger ones understand. But I try to make it an adventure for them.’ pic.twitter.com/spthWH9s93 — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) February 4, 2020

But those complaints have upset some locals who fear the island's reputation has been unfairly tarnished.

Evacuees have dined on fresh fruit and vegetables - prepared by members of the Australian Defence Force - something which is often in short supply for Christmas Islanders.

#ChristmasIsland facilities:

There are actually no ladders to get to the top bunks in the rooms.

If you check the photo below, you'll see the only way to get up is to climb up the set of metal shelves to the right of the small fridge (between fridge and bed)

Heath & Safety issue! pic.twitter.com/SbdQxlROPh — Leo Jai™ (@lionheartleojai) February 4, 2020

Some locals also went out of their way to make the evacuees at home, painting a large mural on a wall inside the detention centre that says "Welcome to Christmas Island".

The local school has also offered to provide art and craft materials for the dozens of children behind the centre's walls.

Those detained for months/years at the Christmas Island were confined to the #ChristmasIsland immigration detention centre.

Here is their daily view of the pleasant resort like island: pic.twitter.com/5zetmUKTIh — Leo Jai™ (@lionheartleojai) February 4, 2020

Fighting the boredom will be one of the biggest challenges for those forced into quarantine.

The group has largely been cut off from the digital world.

The only wi-fi is in the detention centre's office and there is limited mobile phone coverage.

It is expected wi-fi capability will be installed by Thursday.

Twenty-three AUSMAT specialists are caring for the evacuees. The team includes doctors, nurses and logistic specialists.

NEW LAWS TO EXTEND HEALTH EMERGENCY

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles is rushing new laws through parliament to extend his existing health emergency order from one week to three months.

"In order to fight the coronavirus and to keep Queenslanders safe, we need to be able to issue those public health emergency orders for longer periods," Mr Miles said.

The move will give health officers more time to require the quarantine or isolation of suspected coronavirus cases and force people to undergo medical checks and tests.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed all evacuees on Christmas Island had been examined and there were no confirmed cases of the virus.

The Christmas Island Detention Centre where Australians are being quarantined amid fears of having the Coronavirus. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Fourteen passengers were "looked at more closely to ensure they were in an acceptable condition" before being cleared, and two passengers were "being tested as a precaution.

"The advice from the AUSMAT team on the ground is they … regard the likelihood, or the probability of coronavirus in that case as being minimal, but nevertheless, they are being tested."