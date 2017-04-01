More Australians born overseas according to ABS

NEW Australian Bureau of Statistics figures have revealed the proportion of Australians born overseas continue to reach new heights, with over 28% of Aussie's born overseas.

Over the past 10 years, the number of Australian residents born overseas has continued to increase, in particular those born in India and China have both more than doubled in this time.

In contrast, Australian residents born in Germany have had almost zero growth and those born in Italy have seen more than a 10 per cent drop, according to the ABS.

The number of Australian residents born in neighbouring Asian countries had the largest growth in the past year, including Japan (24%), China (8%), Malaysia (7%) and India (6%).

Change in Australia's migrant mix is particularly evident in the median age of certain groups.

Migrants born in Germany had a median age increase from 58.8 in 2006 to 64.1 in 2016 indicating the ageing of this migrant group. In contrast, migrants from China had a reduction in median age from 38.7 in 2006 to 34.7 in 2016.