More beds, jobs: How $12m will be spent at Coast hospitals

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Deborah Carroll, Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari and Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath. Picture: Isabella Magee

DOZENS of jobs will be added and beds opened as part of a $12.3million injection into the Fraser Coast’s two hospitals.

Speaking to reporters at conferences across both the Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals on Friday, Queensland’s Minister Health Yvette D’Ath said it was hoped the funding, to be spent over four years, would help relieve some of the “pressures we’re seeing” locally.

“We have population growth, we have an ageing population that‘s particularly in this area … Increasing chronic illness, a number of that we know is preventable … And, we’re seeing people turning away from private health,” Minister D’Ath said.

Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath spoke on the investment of $12.13 million to boost health services in the region, saying it was an important step. Picture: Isabella Magee

“What we‘re looking at is around 25 staff to be added to the new Ward 1 at Maryborough hospital … Around 21 additional staff for (the two) emergency departments, we’ll have about 3.5 full-time equivalent allocated for the medical staff for after hours, and then three physicians that will work across the two hospitals.

“This funding will deliver 50 permanent full-time health jobs in the Wide Bay HHS across both Maryborough and Hervey Bay hospitals, and open 18 beds in the recently refurbished Ward one in Maryborough Hospital.”

The funding will be released on a “year-to-year basis.”

Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Deborah Carroll, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said $1.42 million of the funding injection would be made available as early as April this year.

“This funding will help increase the number of frontline staff across the emergency department and general medicine teams at Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals, which means so much to our community,” said Mr Tantari.

“An additional $10.71 million will be included in Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s budget as of next financial year (2021-2022).

“This will be ongoing funding and will significantly increase the number of frontline staff across the Fraser Coast.”

Hervey Bay MP Adrian Tantari said having the initial funding amount brought forward plus ongoing funding was a win for Hervey Bay.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari and Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath. Picture: Isabella Magee

Mr Tantari said with “increasing presentations as our population grows,” the funding “means so much.”

“This funding will help increase the number of frontline staff across the emergency department and general medicine teams at Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals,” he said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders talking with Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding was important to help address the increased demand for health services in the Wide Bay region and included the opening of 18 beds in Maryborough Hospital’s recently refurbished Ward 1, from early in the 2021-22 financial year.

“Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service are dedicated to helping their community and this funding will help them do just that,” said Mr Saunders.

“The funding will also provide the region with a significant boost to employment and the delivery of care. It’s expected to create at least 50 permanent full-time equivalent positions including nursing, medical, allied health, administration and operational support roles.”

Recruitment for the health professional positions will be starting from April.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said she was thrilled with the extra funding, which was in response to steady increases in demand on the Fraser Coast in recent years.

“Last year we commissioned a peer exchange process, led by our local clinicians in conjunction with Queensland’s Health Improvement Unit, which enabled us to draw on the input and experience of experts and clinicians from similar units around the state,” Ms Jamieson said.

“That resulted in a report that made recommendations about what our key needs were, in the face of increased demand from a growing and ageing community.

“The recommendations carried significant resource implications, however, and we’re thrilled the Queensland Government has seen our need and increased our ongoing funding to enable us to meet current and future demand.

“This will make a significant difference to our emergency and medical inpatient service provision and will enable us to provide more of our community with the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Across Queensland an additional 5,800 nurses, 1,500 doctors and 475 paramedics will be employed over the next four years.