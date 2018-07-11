More bunk beds confirmed for Maryborough jail

MORE bunk beds will be installed at the Maryborough Correctional Centre starting next month to help ease the stress of overcrowding.

The prison regularly holds more than 600 inmates but with only 516 beds available, those who miss out are left sleeping on stand-alone mattresses.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman told the Chronicle 69 new bunk beds will be added to the centre soon. With no room available to physically expand the Maryborough jail, another method used to free up capacity is to transfer prisoners to other jails.

Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit. Valerie Horton

The Queensland Budget dedicated $41 million to expand Capricornia Correctional Centre, with the sum an addition to $200 million already dedicated to the upgrade.

Once the project is complete, the jail will have a bed capacity of 824 - a jump of almost double from the current 550 bed capacity. Despite the Capricornia Correctional Centre located a five-hour drive from the Fraser Coast, it is predicted to help ease pressure from our local jail.

"Overcrowding of prisons is managed at a State level by transferring prisoners as needed," A QCS spokesman said.

"This means that additional capacity at Capricornia Correctional Centre will assist in easing overcrowding at Maryborough Correctional Centre and other centres.

"Capricornia Correctional Centre has the footprint to enable expansion on site, which is not something available at Maryborough Correctional Centre."

A representative from the Together Union, which looks after the rights of prison works, agrees that it will be of benefit in the long run.

"People are regularly moved from one centre to another as one becomes more overcrowded," Together Union industrial services director Michael Thomas said.

"It means some people move from Maryborough to Capricornia and with the Capricornia jail to almost double its size, it will certainly benefit the system and benefit Maryborough.

"But even with the expansion, we're still going to be overcrowded."

An additional 189 cells will also be added to the Borallon Correctional Centre, located west of Brisbane.

Mr Thomas said a new prison would be the only long-term solution, saying coping measures such as bunks simply reduced symptoms of overcrowding.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants to see a prison camp established locally, a concept he has advocated for since becoming elected. He said it would help both the overcrowding and the local community. Estimated to cost $8 million - $14 million to establish, the prison camp would allow low-risk inmates to work in the community.

"It may not be a long term solution, but it's a solution that we have to do," Mr Saunders said. "I haven't given up.

"There's no prison camp between Gold Coast and Rockhampton."