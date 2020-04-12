Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More Coast councillors confirmed

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Apr 2020 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE results in all but three Fraser Coast divisions have been officially declared after last month’s local government elections.

Results are still outstanding in Divisions Six, Nine and 10.

Daniel Sanderson has won Division Four, Jade Wellings has been declared for Division Five, Darren Everard for Division Seven and Denis Chapman in Division Eight.

Last week it was announced George Seymour officially won the race for the mayoral chains, while James Hansen took Division One, Philip Truscott won Division Two and Paul Truscott held Division Three.

As of yesterday afternoon, Division Six appeared to be a two-horse race between David Lewis and David Dalgleish.

Mr Lewis and Mr Dalgleish were separated by 68 votes.

David Lee had secured 42.21 per cent of the counted votes in Division 9, while Zane O’Keefe led Division 10 with 39.77 per cent.

elections2020 fraser coast latest news voting
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOPE IS HERE: Why we're launching ultimate jobs hub

        HOPE IS HERE: Why we're launching ultimate jobs hub

        News Our role in not only reporting on a crisis but being part of the solution has never been more important

        Virus claims major Coast sporting event

        premium_icon Virus claims major Coast sporting event

        News ‘This is a much-loved event in the Hervey Bay region’

        ‘Disappointing’: Tensions high on Straddie

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’: Tensions high on Straddie

        News Tensions have erupted between locals and visitors on Straddie

        Fitness fanatic finds way to keep workouts going

        premium_icon Fitness fanatic finds way to keep workouts going

        News ‘It really has changed my mindset’