More Coast councillors confirmed

THE results in all but three Fraser Coast divisions have been officially declared after last month’s local government elections.

Results are still outstanding in Divisions Six, Nine and 10.

Daniel Sanderson has won Division Four, Jade Wellings has been declared for Division Five, Darren Everard for Division Seven and Denis Chapman in Division Eight.

Last week it was announced George Seymour officially won the race for the mayoral chains, while James Hansen took Division One, Philip Truscott won Division Two and Paul Truscott held Division Three.

As of yesterday afternoon, Division Six appeared to be a two-horse race between David Lewis and David Dalgleish.

Mr Lewis and Mr Dalgleish were separated by 68 votes.

David Lee had secured 42.21 per cent of the counted votes in Division 9, while Zane O’Keefe led Division 10 with 39.77 per cent.