Fires on Fraser Island last month. Photo: QFES
More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
The venues for the community and business forums to be held as part of the inquiry into the Fraser Island fires have been revealed.

Inspector-General Emergency Management, Alistair Dawson said the community forums would be held in January to inform IGEM’s review into the preparedness and response to the bushfire that tore through almost half of the island over about seven weeks.

“We are seeking feedback from community members, business and tourist operators and interest parties about what they thought worked well and any opportunities for improvement to ensure we have the best possible disaster management arrangements in place,” Mr Dawson said.

“It’s vital the review hears from those people who can speak first-hand about their own experiences and reflections.

“The forums will focus on the review’s terms of reference and will also consider the cultural and environmental significance of the island.

“We’ll also be looking to consolidate observations, insights, findings and recommendations from previous bushfire reviews and the recent Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.”

The forums will be held between January 19 and January 22 on K’gari and in Hervey Bay, including:

January 19 – Orchid Beach – Community focus

January 20 – Happy Valley – Community focus

January 21 – Kingfisher Bay – Community focus

January 21 – Kingfisher Bay – Business and tourism industry focus

January 22 – Urangan – Business and tourism industry focus

Members of the public are asked to register their interest in attending the forums, which will be held from January 19 to 22 to ensure the events are COVID-safe.

