More drug drivers than drunk drivers caught on Coast

ALMOST three times the number of drug drivers have been caught putting lives at risk on Fraser Coast roads compared to drink drivers this holiday season.



Senior Constable Terry Parker said 19 drug drivers, seven drink drivers and 116 speeding motorists had been dealt with by police before Christmas Day.



One driver had recorded a blood alcohol reading of .112, more than twice the legal limit.



Snr Const Parker said four of the drivers who had been caught speeding had exceeded the speed limit by more than 40km, which came with serious penalties, including a $1177 fine, the loss of eight demerit points and a six month licence suspension.



He said most people came up with the same excuses - they deny they were drinking or taking drugs, questioning the equipment used by police, or simply say they weren't watching their speedometer closely enough.



"The Christmas period is the most feared for fatalities," Snr Const Parker said.



"Over the Christmas break, police are out in force. There is zero tolerance."



He said for many years it had been common knowledge that if you drink alcohol and get behind the wheel you'll be caught, however technology was also catching up to drug drivers.



"Technology has now evolved, we're able to do more tests and detect more people," Snr Const Parker said.



He urged people to plan their trips during the holiday season, especially taking into account driver fatigue.



Driving to the speed limit was also a must.



Snr Const Parker said the majority of road users caught speeding had been on the Bruce Highway.



"It's often people travelling through the area," he said.



"It's better to arrive late than not at all.



"Drivers need to plan their trips, take rest breaks, check the RACQ website for road works and ease the stress, which will make it a safer trip."

