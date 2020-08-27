More eyes in the sky to keep our towns safe

THE council’s surveillance network has expanded to tips, tourist hot spots and main streets.

Councillors voted unanimously at Wednesday’s council meeting to install CCTV cameras at six new sites.

These include the Gallipoli to Armistice walk, Granville landfill, Yengarie Transfer Station, Howard landfill, Mayne St in Tiaro and the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St in Hervey Bay.

The installation will cost $135,000.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the CCTV network had been developed in consultation with the Police, requests from residents and community groups.

“We have very good feedback from the police that the presence of the cameras helps reduce crime and bad behaviour in public spaces and that the footage has helped in several successful prosecutions,” he said.

“The feedback we have received is that it also makes people using council facilities feel safe.”

The network now includes 434 cameras at 35 locations.

At the meeting, the council also agreed to list a further 16 projects, estimated to cost $400,000, for consideration in future budgets.