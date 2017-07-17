More Fraser Coast parents in favour of smacking

Are you for or against smacking?

OPINION: When I have children they will be smacked

FRASER Coast parents have weighed in on the smacking debate after a study revealed the more children were smacked, the more aggressive and anti-social they became.

A 50-year study of 160,000 children, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, concluded that hitting children for bad behaviour has similar effects to physical abuse.

Fraser Coast's Janet Spann says you only have to look at today's kids to see the total disrespect they have.

"There is a difference between smacking and bashing," she said.

Mazz Faithfull believes smacking teaches children respect, morals and right from wrong.

"There is a fine line between chastising and abusing a child."

Chronicle reader Jesse Mason disagreed with the study.

"The amount of wooden spoons, belts, handle part of a feather duster and polypipe smacks certainly hasn't made me aggressive or anti social," he said.

Allan J Smith believe if you parent right you don't need to smack your children.

Andrew Levine says the generation that lived through smacking as a common form of discipline are more respectful.

Chronicle reader Brenda Irwin believes is comes down to the child.

"A little smack to a toddler to enforce, you do not fiddle with electricity or pull at things on a table to fall down kept my children safe in their environment," she said.

"Beyond that they never really needed smacking as a discipline as my voice or look was enough to tell you don't mess with mum."

Jessica Lee thinks sometimes a smack is needed along with time out and positive reinforcement.

Fifty-nine-year-old Angie Fletcher says she was never smacked.

"I had so much love and respect for my parents I would never have wanted to see them upset with me," she said.

Macey Taylor says a quick smack on the bottom didn't hurt her growing up.

"We had loving parents who knew where to draw the line," she said.

"I thank them dearly, as kids of today have attitude and disrespect and they are getting no better with the softly approach just look at our jails."

