More has to be done to promote RV-friendly status

MAKING MARYBOROUGH KNOWN: Al and Nan Ott with the first RV Friendly sign, at Mungar Junction.

DOLLARS from RV travellers who formerly bypassed the Fraser Coast have started flowing in thanks to Maryborough's recent RV-friendly status, but passionate locals say more needs to be done to promote the sites.

RV Working Party co-ordinators Nan and Al Ott have been hunting for roadside properties to put up signs announcing Maryborough has RV Friendly Town status.

Two signs are up so far - at Mungar Junction and at Boonooroo Rd.

More signs will go up soon, welcoming travellers arriving to Maryborough from all directions.

"We are delighted at the rate RVs have been coming already but we are determined to maximise the opportunity of making Maryborough the RV Capital of Australia,” Mrs Ott said.

"These signs are quickly recognised by RV travellers and help guide them to towns where they know they will find low-cost or free parking for their self-contained vehicles.”

Mrs Ott has monitored RV spending through visitor surveys since July and estimates close to $200,000 has been brought into the township since them.

That excludes travellers who bought a new tow- vehicle.

"That's more than $2 million a year and if you take the Queensland Treasury calculations of a tourist dollar being worth seven-to-one compared with other investment we are looking at an economic value of $14 million a year to Maryborough's economy,” she said.

"The commercial park owners of a suitable standard are benefiting too.

"We have clear evidence that caravan owners and RVs who are not self-sufficient and use traditional private parks are now hearing on the networks about Maryborough's attractions.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has authorised two RV-friendly areas. That includes free 48-hour parking at Alan and June Brown car park, and seven-day parking at the Doon Villa airport park for $10 a night.