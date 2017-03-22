29°
News

More heavy rain for Qld, NSW: when will it end?

22nd Mar 2017 9:23 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WET weather chaos will lash parts of Australia today with heavy falls set to hit for the second day in a row.

And while storms and heavy falls are easing in the southern states, people living in parts of Queensland and New South Wales have been warned the worst isn't over yet.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au it has been a very wet couple of days with most capital cities copping some falls.

Mr Saunders said the worst of the conditions were easing across Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia, but other parts of the country weren't so fortunate.

"Queensland and NSW are in for some more heavy falls today," he said.

"The worst isn't over yet, we can expect more of the same conditions we saw yesterday.

"Heavy falls and more thunderstorms are expected across parts of NSW and QLD."

Mr Saunders said a tropical humid air mass was spreading across eastern Australia, which was contributing to our soggy weather pattern.

"Mudgee in NSW yesterday received its heaviest falls in seven years with 72mm of rain recorded, while Aireys Inlet (southwest of Melbourne) got its heaviest falls in more than 20 years with 90mm of rain," he said.

Meanwhile an east coast low has sent humid winds across NSW, with forecasters predicting rain or possible showers across the state for the rest of the week.

Sydneysiders can expect another soggy day after being battered overnight, with showers and storms forecast for the city, Wollongong, Newcastle and the Central Coast regions.

It comes after an afternoon of monster storms yesterday which left around 5000 residents in the Blue Mountains and western Sydney temporarily cut off from power.

Lightning strikes also forced some train commuters onto buses and delayed flights at Sydney airport, while suburbs copped a drenching.

The inner-city suburb of Marrickville copped 33mm of rain in one hour and flash flooding hit a number of suburbs with two people rescued in Arncliffe and Bexley.

The State Emergency Service received 100 calls for help across Sydney.

Here's what we can expect from today:

NSW/ACT

Mr Saunders said further heavy falls will hit Sydney today with more thunderstorms predicted this afternoon.

And the rain won't be going anywhere in a hurry with showers forecast until at least Sunday.
"Sunday is looking okay but it's not going to be glorious weather," he said.

Sydney can expect a top of 29C today, 24C tomorrow, and 23C on Friday with showers forecast.

Canberra can expect a top of 28C and possible thunderstorm today, 21C tomorrow and 23C on Friday with possible showers both days.

QLD

Brisbane is in for a drenching today and tomorrow with falls of 100mm on the cards.

"Brisbane can expect more storm activity but conditions should ease by Friday," Mr Saunders said.

The city can expect a top of 28C today, 29C tomorrow and 28C on Friday with showers and heavy falls expected at times.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned heavy rain is expected across the central Queensland coast today and tomorrow.

- with AAP

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news heavy rain rain weather bureau

Do you recognise this man caught on CCTV?

Do you recognise this man caught on CCTV?

Maryborough police believe he may have been involved in a recent break and enter in Tinana.

Major cost drop for councillor's training courses

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

The infamous courses return to council.

Cyclone could hit Queensland as early as next week

Could this weather pattern be our next cyclone?

What the rates rise means for home owners

It's still a good time to buy.

Local Partners

Celebrate diversity today through Harmony Day

The lights at Maryborough Town Hall and Hervey Bay Esplanade will go orange to mark the occasion.

A Fraser Coast iconic health facility turns 130 this year

MARYBOROUGH HOSPITAL ANNIVERSARY: This is a photo of hospital staff in 1906. Credit: Maryborough, Wide Bay and Burnett Historical Society

It will be marked with a family fun day.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

The event is being held on Friday March 17.

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

PHOTOS: Country music festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

UNDER MARKET VALUE!!!

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

What the rates rise means for home owners

It's still a good time to buy.

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!