More heavy rain for Qld, NSW: when will it end?

WET weather chaos will lash parts of Australia today with heavy falls set to hit for the second day in a row.

And while storms and heavy falls are easing in the southern states, people living in parts of Queensland and New South Wales have been warned the worst isn't over yet.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au it has been a very wet couple of days with most capital cities copping some falls.

Mr Saunders said the worst of the conditions were easing across Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia, but other parts of the country weren't so fortunate.

"Queensland and NSW are in for some more heavy falls today," he said.

"The worst isn't over yet, we can expect more of the same conditions we saw yesterday.

"Heavy falls and more thunderstorms are expected across parts of NSW and QLD."

Mr Saunders said a tropical humid air mass was spreading across eastern Australia, which was contributing to our soggy weather pattern.

"Mudgee in NSW yesterday received its heaviest falls in seven years with 72mm of rain recorded, while Aireys Inlet (southwest of Melbourne) got its heaviest falls in more than 20 years with 90mm of rain," he said.

Meanwhile an east coast low has sent humid winds across NSW, with forecasters predicting rain or possible showers across the state for the rest of the week.

Sydneysiders can expect another soggy day after being battered overnight, with showers and storms forecast for the city, Wollongong, Newcastle and the Central Coast regions.

It comes after an afternoon of monster storms yesterday which left around 5000 residents in the Blue Mountains and western Sydney temporarily cut off from power.

Lightning strikes also forced some train commuters onto buses and delayed flights at Sydney airport, while suburbs copped a drenching.

The inner-city suburb of Marrickville copped 33mm of rain in one hour and flash flooding hit a number of suburbs with two people rescued in Arncliffe and Bexley.

The State Emergency Service received 100 calls for help across Sydney.

Here's what we can expect from today:

NSW/ACT

Mr Saunders said further heavy falls will hit Sydney today with more thunderstorms predicted this afternoon.

And the rain won't be going anywhere in a hurry with showers forecast until at least Sunday.

"Sunday is looking okay but it's not going to be glorious weather," he said.

18 straight days of rain in Sydney. More rain today. Possible storm. @jessdietrich7 #7News https://t.co/hzcDzIxF88 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 21, 2017

Sydney can expect a top of 29C today, 24C tomorrow, and 23C on Friday with showers forecast.

Canberra can expect a top of 28C and possible thunderstorm today, 21C tomorrow and 23C on Friday with possible showers both days.

QLD

Brisbane is in for a drenching today and tomorrow with falls of 100mm on the cards.

"Brisbane can expect more storm activity but conditions should ease by Friday," Mr Saunders said.

The city can expect a top of 28C today, 29C tomorrow and 28C on Friday with showers and heavy falls expected at times.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned heavy rain is expected across the central Queensland coast today and tomorrow.

- with AAP