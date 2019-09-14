More history beckons for Bingera in the decider

FOOTBALL: Regardless of what happens in tonight’s final, Bingera can already claim a piece of history in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The Stripeys are the first team in the history of the competition to qualify for three grand finals since it started in the current format in 2016.

Tomorrow is the team’s third straight grand final.

It can now be the first team to win multiple titles in the competition after claiming its first last year.

The side currently has been the best in the past three years and Bingera coach Andrew Donnison said that came back to the players involved at the club.

“We’ve got a core bunch of guys,” Donnison said.

“This includes the Wattos (Daniel and Josh Watson), Kitch (Brett Kitching) and the Haacks (Josh and Joel).

“It’s having that consistency and being in and around a good group of people.”

Donnison said he knew the title won’t be handed to his players on a platter and said he expected a fight from The Waves.

“We’ve got a good rivalry,” he said.

“We’re preparing ourselves for a tough game and to be honest we’ve been up in it for the past few games with The Waves.

“The last game, in the final, the first 15 to 20 minutes they really gave it to us.”

Bingera has had a week off and is more refreshed than their opposition with The Waves playing 120 minutes last week.

Donnison said that would be an advantage but wanted the team to make sure it can still play well throughout.

“I know our fitness is good and it was good to get the week off with our squad,” he said.

“It will be making sure we can be level headed and not missing our opportunities.

“We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience and we’re confident we can get the job done.”

Tonight’s final, which is being held at Martens Oval, starts at 6.30pm.