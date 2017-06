Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village Ferry Service, Fraser Island - boarding the barge.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MORE international tourists are visiting the Fraser Coast region, staying longer and spending more, according to the latest tourism data.

A survey produced by Tourism Research Australia, shows 151,000 international tourists visited the region, an increase of 15 percent from the previous 12 months.

International visitors spent $37 million while in the Fraser Coast, an increase of 3 percent from the previous 12 months.

The survey is available at www.tra.gov.au.