More interns expected to train on the Fraser Coast soon

MORE interns are expected to do their medical training on the Fraser Coast after Hervey Bay Hospital had its status upgraded as a Primary Allocation Centre.

The new status will allow Hervey Bay Hospital to receive its own interns next year, instead of being provided with a selection of Bundaberg Hospital's intake.

WBHHS acting district director of medical services Jill Newland said the upgrade will make it easier to keep locally-trained doctors in the region.

"This is really great news for strengthening our medical cohort because it encourages more Australian doctors to pursue their career aspirations at Hervey Bay Hospital," Dr Newland said.

"PAC status is really important to long-term recruitment and retention of staff, as our own experience at Bundaberg Hospital has proven through its high retention rates of interns as they move through to more senior levels."

The process for Hervey Bay Hospital to become a Primary Allocation Centre began in early 2015.