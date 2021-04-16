Menu
Billy Beams Coffee, Polymer clay earrings made by Serafinas SoirÃ©e, Dried Forever flowers made by Grace & Ginger and mosaics & pottery that will be at the Bush To Bay Markets Fraser Coast. Photos: Contributed/ Kel Mott
Community

MORE MARKETS: New option coming to Coast

Stuart Fast
16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A new kind of market is coming to the Fraser Coast this weekend.

The Bush To Bay markets will open on Sunday, April 18 at the Maryborough Showgrounds and for co-ordinator Kel Mott, they are a way to support Australian-made goods and the people who create them.

She said by bringing the market to the region, it supported stallholders who had been hit hard during the COVID pandemic.

The new Fraser Coast markets are an offshoot of the Bush To Bay markets based in Rockhampton which bring goods from Central Queensland to the city.

Ms Mott said the Fraser Coast markets were more localised and “boutique” than their counterpart to the north.

She also said the markets were a way for people to take pride in their region and in the local community and it meant people stayed on the Fraser Coast during the weekend rather than going outside the area.

“There’s local food, amazing art, jewellery, we’ve got so many items. You know you’re getting one off, quality goods that go the extra mile, that’s amazing” Ms Mott

“It’s not just a shopping event, it’s a day out for the whole family with activities for the kids, like a jumping castle, glitter tattoos and face painting.

“We’re starting small in Maryborough first … we’re hoping to expand into Hervey Bay,” she said.

Ms Mott said more markets were scheduled for June 20 and September 26 with a Christmas markets also in the works.

