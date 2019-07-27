More mental health beds coming for those in need of help

Acting Executive Director Mental Health and Specialised Services Clarissa Schmierer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Clarissa Schmierer has welcomed the new beds.

Acting Executive Director Mental Health and Specialised Services Clarissa Schmierer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Clarissa Schmierer has welcomed the new beds. Ashley Clark

THE DECISION to open a new 22-bed unit for mental health inpatients in Hervey Bay will not only mean more people being treated - it will also mean more services offered elsewhere.

WBHHS Acting Executive Director Mental Health and Specialised Services Clarissa Schmierer said the service currently provided 14 acute mental health patient beds at Maryborough Hospital.

The new unit will provide eight extra beds for the Fraser Coast, but it will also provide the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service the opportunity to recommission the existing Maryborough inpatient unit into a sub-acute mental health facility for older people.

"This will enable us not only to expand our beds numbers, but to also broaden the scope of our services by providing more specialised care for older people," Ms Schmierer said.

"The demand on public mental health services continue to grow and our service works in partnership with many non-government organisations to ensure mental health consumers are able to access the right level of mental health care at the right time.

"A recent announcement has supported significant psychosocial funding to NGOs to provide essential psychosocial support to consumers of the Wide Bay Mental Health Service through individual and groups programs."