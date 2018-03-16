Menu
CLOSE THE GAP, USC: Student advisor for indigenous services Rob Denyer with Butchulla woman Jan Williams, showing off her artwork.
News

More needs to be done to Close the Gap: advisor

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

INDIGENOUS relations have improved over the years, but Rob Denyer thinks there's still a long way to go until the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians is fully closed.

The student advisor for Indigenous services at USC was one of dozens who attended the Closing the Gap ceremony at the Fraser Coast campus yesterday.

Mr Denyer said progress in some areas was being made with regards to Indigenous health and education.

But he said more needed to be done.

"I look after about 400 Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander students across all our campuses,” Mr Denyer said.

"There are about 16,000 students altogether, so we have that...one gap we're trying to get more people in.

"The university is trying to attract and retain more of these students.”

Mr Denyer said he would like to see the Federal Government remain on target with their aims in the Closing the Gap report.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
  • 16th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

