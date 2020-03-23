More NRL drama as WAGS call for Warriors to return home

Warriors players look on following a Raiders try during their match at Cbus Super Stadium io the Gold Coast. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Wives and partners of New Zealand Warriors players are calling for their husbands to return home immediately after their nation today announced a month-long lockdown from this Wednesday.

In a worrying sign for the NRL's hopes of keeping the New Zealanders in the comp, The Daily Telegraph has been told that concerned family members have inundated chief executive Cameron George - with some in tears and demanding to know for how much longer they will be without their partners.

It is believed some of the partners are also angry that the NRL competition continues despite most other sports being postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

It is believed a hook-up between club management and the senior playing group this afternoon could determine for how much longer the Warriors are prepared to stay away from their families from their temporary post on the NSW north coast at Kingscliff.

Adding to the club's woes is the fact that the Warriors are in a world of hurt financially as they look at $6 million financial loss this year.

It's a bleak forecast that is a direct result of them being forced to stay in Australia and having no home games or any interaction with sponsors and members.

It is understood that the Warriors have also felt let down by NRL management in recent days after going cap in hand last week and asking for help but basically feeling like they had been fobbed off.

Josh Hodgson and Canberra Raiders players address the NZ Warriors players after the match on the Gold Coast.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has now stepped up and tried to convince the Warriors management that they have the governing body's support.

The feeling at this point is that the players will vote to stay, but for how much longer is anyone's guess given the pressure that is coming from back home.

There are also other players currently in quarantine at nearby Lennox Head who are isolated away from their family and the team, as part of Australia's 14-day quarantine restrictions as they try and re-join the squad after early season injuries.

The Warriors have started the season with back-to-back losses but everyone is understanding of the unprecedented circumstances they are facing.

If some players do decide to leave the team and return home the NRL has given the Warriors permission to try and sign leftover players from rival clubs that will be exempt from the salary cap but it all costs money that they don't really have available.

