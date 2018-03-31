Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp.
RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp. Contributed
News

More parking spots at River Heads boat ramp

Blake Antrobus
by
31st Mar 2018 5:00 AM

MORE car parks could be constructed near the River Heads boat ramp to accommodate parking issues in the area.

It follows the State Government announcing the construction of a floating walkway at the western River Heads boat ramp, which will lead to an increase in demand for parking.

Councillors voted to acquire a block of land 350m north-west of the boat ramp for parking, which would provide an additional 60 spaces.

The money for the construction will be incorporated into the budget.

RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp.
RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp. Contributed

A feasibility study into acquiring more space south-east of the boat ramp will also be developed.

Councillor Darren Everard said the council needs to look at the project as a "tourism asset".

"Anything that can supply more capacity to the River Heads area for parking will be a step forward for us," Cr Everard said.

Claiming the current infrastructure in the area was not adequate at the moment, Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the council needed to bring the project forward.

"This is a sooner than later project for us," Cr Chapman said.

Related Items

Show More
boat ramp fccouncil fraser coast regional council river heads
Fraser Coast Chronicle
8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

News Plenty to do over the Easter weekend.

Long-term members reflect on Speedway's 60-year history

Long-term members reflect on Speedway's 60-year history

Sport Maryborough Speedway celebrates 60 years this weekend.

Street trees now a must for Fraser Coast developments

Street trees now a must for Fraser Coast developments

Council News Changes to the scheme were flagged at Wednesday's meeting.

Garage sale helps Kenyan family

Garage sale helps Kenyan family

News All money raised will go directly to the family.

Local Partners