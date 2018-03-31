More parking spots at River Heads boat ramp

RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp.

RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp. Contributed

MORE car parks could be constructed near the River Heads boat ramp to accommodate parking issues in the area.

It follows the State Government announcing the construction of a floating walkway at the western River Heads boat ramp, which will lead to an increase in demand for parking.

Councillors voted to acquire a block of land 350m north-west of the boat ramp for parking, which would provide an additional 60 spaces.

The money for the construction will be incorporated into the budget.

RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp. Contributed

A feasibility study into acquiring more space south-east of the boat ramp will also be developed.

Councillor Darren Everard said the council needs to look at the project as a "tourism asset".

"Anything that can supply more capacity to the River Heads area for parking will be a step forward for us," Cr Everard said.

Claiming the current infrastructure in the area was not adequate at the moment, Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the council needed to bring the project forward.

"This is a sooner than later project for us," Cr Chapman said.