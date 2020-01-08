Menu
Maryborough Speedway World Series Sprintcars – F500 Jnr driver Ryan Newton. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

MORE PLEASE: Talks begin to bring World Series back to M’boro

BRENDAN BOWERS
8th Jan 2020 7:00 PM

DISCUSSIONS are already under way to bring the sprintcar World Series back to Maryborough after a stellar night on the Fraser Shores track.

The event, which attracted more than 2500 spectators from as far afield as central Queensland northern NSW, showed what the Maryborough venue had to offer, speedway president Paul Swindells said.

“It was a great night with great racing and now we need to sit down with the organisers about it returning again,” Mr Swindells said.

Apart from a world class night of racing, the event gave fans the chance to meet their speedway heroes during a special meet and greet session.

Early feedback from World Series staff was they were pleased with the event and could see no reason it would not return in the future.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has held discussions with Speedway Australia to have the series return to Maryborough.

No decision will be made until later in the year when planning for the 2020/21 season gets under way.

