More Poppins lights to be installed in Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH is about to get even merrier with more Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights to be installed at the weekend.

The famous nanny herself will guide people at three more intersections in the Heritage City, like she already does at two locations.

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott said the new lights will be the final phase of the exciting project.

"It has always been part of the plan to have them at five intersections," Cr Truscott said.

"We wanted to try and get the final ones up before Christmas.

"As the new lights are part of the initial proposal, they are not costing anything extra."

HAPPY CROSSING: Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott with one of the already installed Mary Poppins lights in Maryborough. Fraser Coast Regional Council

Cr Truscott hopes that by adding the lights to intersections at Kent, Adelaide, Ellena, and Lennox St, foot traffic would spread throughout the town's CBD.

"On numerous occasions I have seen people standings at the lights with cameras," he said."

"Shop owners have said tourists and locals come in asking where the lights are."

Since the first lights popped-up in June, Maryborough has gained worldwide attention for the creative initiative.

The project was even shared by Disney through the official Mary Poppins Facebook page.

"The positive feedback that we have received has been overwhelming," Cr Truscott said.

"There has been at least four international articles about the lights."

The only factor that could postpone the installation of the lights is weather.

The project cost about $30,000.

Maryborough is believed to be the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights and the only place in the world with Mary Poppins-themed lights.