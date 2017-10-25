More power price pains for Labor party

Figures revealed power bills are tipped to soar under federal Labor's renewable energy target.

FEDERAL and State Labor appear to be at odds over power prices, after figures revealed power bills are tipped to soar under federal Labor's renewable energy target.

The figures were revealed just days after the State Government announced plans to cut $50 a year from power bills as part of a $2 billion affordable energy plan.

The Australian revealed yesterday household energy bills would increase by $1921 from 2020 to 2030, according to models from the Climate Change Authority.

Many of Australia's coal-fired power stations would also have to close to meet the target.

But Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari said the State Government's policy would ensure power bills would stay down.

"We've only been able to put these policies into place because we've retained the assets,” Mr Tantari said.

"Now we've been able to reinvest the dividends.”

Mr Tantari said he was "going with the Palaszczuk government's” efforts on reducing power prices.

Under the State Government's policy, $15 million will be provided for regional Ergon customers through annual discounts of up to $75 for households.

Rebates of up to $300 to purchase an energy efficient fridge, washing machine or air conditioner will also be provided.

The State Government's policy will be put into place from January 2018.