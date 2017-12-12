More presents needed under Ray White's Giving Tree

PRESENTS are gathering under Ray White Real Estate's Giving Tree this festive season.



But the principal of the Maryborough business, Guy Meredith, is hoping for a few more gifts before Santa comes to collect on December 22.



For the past five years, Mr Meredith and his team, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise, have had an annual Giving Tree, allowing members of the public to help those who are less fortunate.



This year the team is hoping there will be more gifts than ever to spread a bit of Christmas cheer.



Elise Barkett has generously made dozens of stuffed toys throughout the year.



From bears to dolls and even an octopus, she's been hard at working making the handmade creations.



The team said it was great to see people giving so generously during the festive season.



Mr Meredith said the public could drop presents off at the Kent St business.

