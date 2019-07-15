Menu
More protests to bring CBD peak hour chaos

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Jul 2019 6:57 AM
CLIMATE change activists will swarm Brisbane CBD once again today during peak hour traffic, with delays expected for commuters.

The same group, Extinction Rebellion, who caused traffic chaos in Brisbane City last Thursday will be holding up intersections every morning this week until Wednesday.

"We will mobilise in smaller agile efficient groups to disrupt multiple peak hour traffic junction simultaneously with swarming tactics," the event reads on Facebook.

 

The protest will begin each morning from 7:30am

brisbane cbd climage change protest

