ECQ
ECQ Kevin Farmer
Council News

More than a quarter of Div 10 residents have voted early

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jul 2018 4:45 PM
MORE than a quarter of voters living in Division 10 have pre-polled, new data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland reveals.

An ECQ spokeswoman said about 2,185 of 7,309 residents had voted early for their new Division 10 councillor as of 2pm yesterday.

An map from the Electoral Commission of Queensland detailing division 10 of the Fraser Coast.
An map from the Electoral Commission of Queensland detailing division 10 of the Fraser Coast. Contributed



That represents about 29 per cent of the division.

In the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election in May, about 50 per cent of residents pre-polled in person.

65-69-year-olds recorded the highest number of votes during that election.

The Division 10 by-election was triggered after the area's former councillor, George Seymour, was elected Fraser Coast mayor in May.

Former councillors Les MucKan and Phil Truscott are first and second on the ballot draw, followed by Lachlan Cosgrove, Brian Reckenberg, Richard Mott, Jeanette Maynes, Zane O'Keefe and Paul Forst.

Division 10 residents have until 6pm on Friday to cast their vote early at Shop 5 on the Whale Bay Marina in Urangan.

Polling booths open Saturday and are located at Urangan Point State School and the Urangan Salvation Army Church on Robertson St.
 

by-election division 10 fccouncil fcelection fraser coast fraser coast regional council hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

